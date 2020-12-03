THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - Charley Hull fought through cold and windy conditions to take the first-round lead Thursday in the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic.
The 24-year-old Englishwoman shot a 3-under 69, making six birdies and three bogeys at Old American Golf Club with the afternoon temperature only climbing into the high 40s.
She birdied Nos. 6 and 7 to reach 4 under, then bogeyed the par-4 eighth and closed the round with a par on the par-4 ninth.
Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum were a stroke back in the final event before the U.S. Women's Open next week at Champions Golf Club in Houston.
Princeton's Emma Talley was one of 16 players who didn't get to finish their round due to darkness. Talley is +2 through 14 holes.