CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Ross Chastain has snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
He will replace Matt Kenseth.
The veteran has been driving the Chevrolet since Kyle Larson was fired earlier this year for using a racial slur.
Chastain has been in driver development for Ganassi and is running for the Xfinity Series championship this season for Kaulig Racing.
He begins the playoffs this weekend ranked eighth in the Xfinity standings.
Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida who has been climbing through NASCAR's national ranks.