PADUCAH, Ky. -- It's one round down and two to go for the Paducah Chiefs in the OVL Playoffs.
The Chiefs easily dispatched the Fulton Railroaders in the first round of the OVL playoffs, winning the first two games of a three-game series.
But starting Monday, the Chiefs will take a big step up in class in the South Division finals against the Full Count Rhythm.
The Rhythm have been the toast of the OVL this season. They're 31-9, and have won their last 13 games.
The Chiefs will travel to Hendersonville for the first of their three game series starting Monday.
The Chiefs have gone 1-3 this season against Full Count.
And this time, they'll face them without their manager Terry Tripp, who has left the team for the remainder of the season.
Acting manager Gary Henschen said Monday's opening game will be the most important game of the series for his team.
"This game is important for both of us," Henschen said. "Because in a three-game series, the first game is huge because that means if you win it, even if you split the rest of the way, you're good. But if we can get by and win there, on their field tomorrow night, we'll be looking pretty good to come home because we'll be ready. That will be the key. How well we play tomorrow will be the key."
First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. in Hendersonville, Tennessee.