KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eric Bieniemy spent last week speaking to just about every NFL franchise with a vacant head coaching job.
The Chiefs offensive coordinator doesn't want to waste a second on it this week.
Bieniemy said Thursday when asked about the coaching carousel that he would only discuss the Cleveland Browns.
They are the Chiefs' opponent in the divisional-round of the playoffs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bieniemy was among at least seven to interview with the Falcons and Lions where he remains one of the front-runners for the job.
He spoke with the Jets and was among at least four to interview with the Jaguars.