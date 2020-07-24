KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL and its players association agreed earlier Friday to an opt-out clause for the upcoming season.
Two people with knowledge of the details of the decision told The Associated Press that those who choose to voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend rather than their contractual salary.
The deadline to opt out is Aug. 3.