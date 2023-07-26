PADUCAH, Ky. -- Over the course of the summer, there's usually a Paducah Chiefs baseball game happening at Brooks Stadium.
But if you go outside of that stadium and into the parking lot, there's another game happening simultaneously.
But in this game, the only thing that matters is catching a foul ball.
"They hit a foul ball out of the stadium, and then you just sprint and run and all that," said Camden Lewis. "Chaos out here whenever that happens."
"It's so cool to see how everyone is so excited when they get the balls," said Piper Dejarnett.
At Chiefs games, catching foul balls is a business.
General manager Greg McKeel pays kids $1 — or even sometimes $2 — if they return a foul ball to the team.
"Every year the baseballs keep going up on what they cost," McKeel said. "Ended up they were about $8.50 a piece. So, we started thinking, if we could get some of them back, we can save a little bit of money."
The foul ball economy has boomed since McKeel started paying for balls three years ago.
When a ball leaves the park, dozens of sprinting kids are sure to follow.
"There's so many kids clamoring around," Dejarnett said. "It's kind of fun to watch, and to see a little kid walk away with a ball so excited is so fun to watch."
"It's a competition," McKeel said. "I was saying, I've got one young lady who goes out and gets balls in the parking lot when she's here. She's probably 11 years old, and she's faster than any of the boys. It's almost not fair. She'll come in at the end of the game, she'll have 7 or 8 baseballs for me at that time, and cashes them in. I guess that's her college money."
With money on the line, some kids are using strategy to gain an edge.
Kids will line up on the right or left side of the parking lot based on if a righty or lefty is batting.
"So, with me and some of my buddies, sometimes I'll hold up a hand on what side they're batting," said Landen Thorn, who is a bat boy for the team. "One of them will be out here running up, so we all kind of work as a team."
McKeel's incentive has paid off. And maybe, it's worked a little too well.
"I'll tell you what, I had to go to the bank this afternoon and get some ones, because I was running low," McKeel said.