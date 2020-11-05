The Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to continue its preparations remotely for Sunday's game against Carolina.
The Chiefs became the third NFL team this week to close its facility due to positive tests. The Texans announced Wednesday night that a player had tested positive and all operations would be conducted virtually on Thursday, and the Bears cancelled their Thursday workout when another of their players tested positive.
The Chiefs have been remarkably clear of positive COVID-19 tests since early in the season, when a player on their practice squad tested positive before a game against New England. Fullback Anthony Sherman recently came off the COVID-19 list. He was placed on it because he had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.