KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs insisted Wednesday that their preparation for the Packers this weekend would not change upon learning that league MVP Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19.
But that doesn't mean there weren't a few relieved smiles from their much-maligned defense behind closed doors.
Rather than face one of the game's best quarterbacks Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs likely will get second-year pro Jordan Love making his NFL starting debut.
He's thrown just seven regular-season passes in his NFL career.