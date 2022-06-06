PADUCAH, Ky. - The Paducah Chiefs officially kicked off their 2022 season last week.
For the Chiefs, this year marks their seventh in the Ohio Valley League.
An 11-31 season last year left a lot to be desired from the team, but the Chiefs are hoping new manager Delta Cleary Jr. could be the guy to turn things around.
Cleary Jr. comes to the Chiefs with plenty of pro baseball experience. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies before spending 11 years at the Triple A level.
This year's Chiefs team features players from across the country, but includes eight players from the 1st and 2nd Region.
"He is a really good coach," said Paducah native Grant Godwin. "He knows what he's talking about. He's always willing to help. Like today, we're in here hitting, and he's offering to help us and offering to do whatever. I think that's the biggest part, is having a coach that's willing to do the extra help. That's what the biggest part for me is."
The new Chiefs skipper said he hopes to focus on building competitiveness within this year's roster first and foremost, and hopefully, the winning will follow.
My goal is just to get the kids better first," Cleary Jr. said. "I think learning how to compete and play hard, I think, at the end of the day, if they buy into competing and playing hard, we'll see some success in the end."