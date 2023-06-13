MAYFIELD, KY -- For years Graves County alum Chris Vogt has improved his basketball camp on the court, at every level.
Now, Vogt is doing his best to give back as he is hosting his first ever youth basketball camp this week at Graves County High School.
"When I was a kid, I can remember Ty Rogers who played at Western coming down speaking to our camp," said Vogt. "I remember some Murray State players coming down and speaking to our camp so it's kind of cool to see that come full circle and if one of these kids ten, fifteen years from now go on to play college or just want to be a better high school player, whatever it is, they can look back and say 'That was a really great experience at that camp Chris Vogt had' I think it would be pretty cool and make it all worth it."
This years camp hosted around 60 kids from around the Graves County area, which lasts until Wednesday afternoon.