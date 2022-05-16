NORMAN, Okla. – University of Tennessee at Martin senior Tate Chumley ranks just outside the top-10 in the star-studded 75-man field after Round 1 of the 2022 NCAA Regional held at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
Chumley went on a birdie binge midway through his round, collecting five red scores in the span of seven holes to get as low as 4-under par before settling for a 70 (-2). That score ranks as the third-best score in school history in a NCAA Regional, following a pair of 69’s from Hunter Richardson (Round 1 at College Grove in 2017, Round 1 in Franklin in 2016).
As a team, UT Martin sits ninth in the stacked field that includes nine teams ranked in the national top-50. The Skyhawks shot a 296 (+8) today that included 13 birdies and 52 pars – doing their most damage on par-5 holes (4.80 scoring average, -4).
“For us, we’re off to a very solid start – I’m proud of the team and how they handled today,” UT Martin head coach Austin Swafford said. “We have a lot of room to improve – if we can miss in a few better spots, we’re going to save some strokes tomorrow in the second round. That’s just how the course is playing – it’s firm and fast. It’s only our second time on the course so each round, the guys should start to feel a little more comfortable.”
Jonathan Xoinis also produced a great round today as the redshirt freshman out of Knoxville, Tenn. carded an even-par 72. He tied Chumley with a team-best five birdies – ranking sixth in the entire tournament through 18 holes – as four of his red tallies came on his first nine holes.
Jacob Uehlein’s 76 was up next for the Skyhawk scoring lineup as the junior from Tullahoma, Tenn. accounted for a pair of birdies. Garrett Chumley completed the team scoring with a 78 that included one birdie as he and Bryson Morrell (79) each topped UT Martin with 11 pars apiece.
The Skyhawks are paired with a pair of nationally ranked squads tomorrow as they will compete alongside No. 48 San Diego State and No. 37 Missouri. Morrell will begin Round 2 for UT Martin at 8:55 a.m. off Hole No. 1 and will be followed by Garrett Chumley (9:06), Uehlein (9:17), Xoinis (9:28) and Tate Chumley (9:39).