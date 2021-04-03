CINCINNATI (AP) - The University of Cincinnati has put put basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave.
The move came after the school announced it was investigating the program after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month because of a rift between them and Brannen.
Among the six who entered the transfer portal were four members of the 2020 freshman class.
The Bearcats finished 12-11 in Brannen's second year at Cincinnati after a 20-10 season in 2019-20.
He previously coached at Northern Kentucky.