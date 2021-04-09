CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati has fired men's basketball coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players.
The school fired Brannen six days after he was put on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer.
Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired.
Brannen was hired from Northern Kentucky in 2019 and seven players he recruited have since left the program.
Four players who left this year were members of the 2020 freshman class who entered the transfer portal during a week in March.
The Bearcats went 20-10 before last season was canceled due to the pandemic.
They missed the NCAA Tournament this year after going 12-11.