LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Jeff Walz and the Cardinals players are embracing the challenges that come with their lofty new status as the team to beat in women's college basketball.
The Cardinals have been a team-to-beat for a while under Walz.
They believe the cohesion that has carried them to an unbeaten start to the season through pandemic-related pauses and postponements has prepared them to be No. 1.
All-American guard Dana Evans has led the way as expected, but several newcomers have helped offset the loss of three starters to provide depth on both ends of the floor.