This weekend, Paducah's Paxton Park will host the 84th annual Irvin Cobb Golf Championships. With a star-studded field full of former champions, and LPGA golfer Emma Talley, this is has become one of the more anticipated Cobb's in recent memory.
Paducah's Rick Cochran won this event as an amateur in 2008, and then won twice as a professional in 2014 and 2017. These days, his golfing career is for the most part behind him. But for this weekend, he'll try to turn back the clock for at least two days, because this tournament is as special as they come for Cochran.
"It's home," Cochran said. "Growing up watching all the leader groups before me and all the great guys that have won the tournament -- pros and amateurs. Me caring so much about Paducah and Paxton Park, it's something I look forward to every year."
For a look at the tee-times for Friday's Pro-Am, click here. To see the tee-times for Saturday's opening round, click here.