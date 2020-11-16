Tributes continued to pour in for UT Martin men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart, one day after he was unexpectedly found dead in his home Sunday.
"It was an emotional night and evening last night for me," former UT Martin Head Coach Heath Schroyer said. When Schroyer became UTM Head Coach in 2014, he brought Stewart in as an assistant coach. "I loved Stew. We worked together for six years. I've known him for almost twenty. He's a great friend. He was a great man. I just feel for the Martin community. I feel for his family. It's just tragic. There's really just no words to say. It's very humbling. It's sad. It's tragic. I have so many great memories of him, and I'll cherish those memories forever."
Stewart's wife Cheryl took to social media Monday to thank everyone for their condolences.
"My sincerest gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, colleagues, and coaches who have reached out to our family," Cheryl Stewart tweeted. "Anthony loved his family, friends, team, and community very much. Please continue to keep our @SkyhawkHoops and @UTMSports in your prayers."
My sincerest gratitude to the many friends, neighbors, colleagues, and coaches who have reached out to our family. Anthony loved his family, friends, team, and community very much. Please continue to keep our @SkyhawkHoops and @UTMSports in your prayers. #SkyhawkNation ♥️— Cheryl Stewart (@cherylstewarts) November 16, 2020
Murray State basketball coach Matt McMahon also sent his regards through social media.
"Such heartbreaking and devastating news yesterday with the passing of Coach Stew," McMahon wrote. "We send our sincere condolences and sympathy to @_PSTEW and the entire Stewart Family."
Such heartbreaking and devastating news yesterday with the passing of Coach Stew. We send our sincere condolences and sympathy to @_PSTEW and the entire Stewart Family. pic.twitter.com/1eBVH5ltDs— Matt McMahon (@CoachMcMahon) November 16, 2020
A memorial ceremony will be held for Stewart on Sunday at 3:00pm at the Elam Center on the campus of UT Martin.
UT Martin Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin said he met with the team via Zoom on Monday afternoon, and the players all saud they wanted to play this season. The Skyhawks are set to open their season November 28th. The team is currently in quarantine after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. They will be eligible to leave quarantine and return to practice on Thanksgiving.
McGuffin is expected to name an interim coach as soon as Tuesday morning.