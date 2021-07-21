HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - College football coaches around the country are spending much of the offseason urging their players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
They can't require it amid legal concerns.
Alabama coach Nick Saban and others say it's a personal decision, but one with consequences for their team.
Saban this summer urged Alabama residents to get vaccinated in a public service announcement.
Other coaches like Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley are pointing to real-life examples in other sports where a positive test ruined a shot at winning an event.