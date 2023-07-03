PADUCAH, KY -- On May 20th, 12 college fraternity brothers from Western Kentucky University set out on a 3,600 mile bike ride across the country from San Francisco to Virginia Beach.
The group, called Bike4ALZ, has a sole purpose of raising money and awareness for Alzheimer's Disease.
"This is the 11th group that has made this trip," said group director Callan Jones. "We all have spent the last half of a year getting ready for this trip to help those with Alzheimer's."
After more than 2,300 miles on the road, the group arrived in Paducah, their first stop in Kentucky and the home of one of the riders, Grant Johnson
"It was definitely a blessing," Johnson said about getting home. "We crossed the Brookport Bridge, it was scary, but I knew this was on the other side."
Every day the group wakes up at daybreak, eats breakfast, and hits the road for that day's scheduled ride. The longest so far has been a total of 120 miles.
"We have gone through the Sierra Nevada's, the Rockies, we have gone through the Katy Trail in Kansas," Johnson said. "Everything has kind of had its challenges."
"We get on the bikes and do 20 or 30 mile stretches throughout the day, then stop and eat a PB&J or drink a Gatorade," said Jones. "We just do that over and over again until we are done."
As you can imagine, the trip so far hasn't been easy.
"I broke my foot while standing on a hill, so that wasn't fun," said Johnson. "Once it happens, you take a back seat, and you try to serve while recovering."
"It can be daunting at times," said Jones. "Going into it, with a long day or maybe a day with a lot of hills, can be very daunting."
Despite the difficulty of the trip itself, what they have encountered in each of the towns along the way has changed everything for each of them.
"We have had some places that will house us and give us direct cash or a check because they care so much about Alzheimer's disease," Jones said. "I would have never expected that we are out in Nevada or Utah or somewhere where I have never been before, and people wanted to take me in and feet me and do all of these things to help us."
And knowing that they have that kind of support behind them has helped them to continue, mile, after mile, after mile.
"When you come across someone that has been touched and encouraged you, it feels great," Johnson said. "It is mixed emotions when you see that firsthand. We really had to give up a lot of comfort to come on this trip. However, what we get out of it is incredible and the ways that we are helping further Alzheimer's research is incomprehensible to me."
The 12-riders will remain in Paducah through the 4th of July, as they will hold a small event at the Focus Building in downtown Paducah from 6pm to 9pm on July 4th to help raise money for Alzheimer's.
If you would like to donate or want more information about the Bike4Az riders, click here.