PADUCAH, Ky. - Few places have given Murray State's program trouble like Cookeville, Tennessee.
Historically, Murray State owns a 136-51 record against Tennessee Tech. However, at the Golden Eagles home base in Cookeville, Murray State owns just a 49-39 record all-time.
Most recently, the Racers suffered a puzzling 71-61 loss in the Eblen Center in their season finale in 2021. Fortunately for the Racers, they have a blueprint to beat Tennessee Tech.
The two teams will reunite just three days after Murray State handed Tennessee Tech a 79-53 loss at the CFSB Center.
Both teams struggled to shoot the ball in that game, but Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said Thursday's meeting could be a different story entirely.
"I think you just run the film from [Tennessee Tech's] game on Thursday at home, where they scored 94 points and had 27 assists and hit 14 threes, and know that we'll see a better shooting team on Thursday," McMahon said. "Besides that, we really need to stay focused on getting our team better and continuing to improve as the season goes along."
His team will get the chance to showcase that improvement when they tip-off against the Golden Eagles at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Cookeville.