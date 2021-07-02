CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The groundbreaking ruling that went into effect on enabling college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness for the first time has sent college and university athletic directors and compliance officers scrambling.
They must make sure potential endorsements deals meet state law as well as still-fresh school policies. Their job responsibilities have increased and become infinitely more complicated.
As University of Tennessee deputy athletics director Cameron Martin joked, ``I think there will probably be a lot of nervous twitches from compliance staff.``