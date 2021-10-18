MURRAY, KY -- Carter Collins was one of four division-one transfers for the Murray State Racers this past offseason.
And just several months after stepping on campus for the first time, Collins is already having an impact on his new team.
The Davidson transfer averaged 11 points, four rebounds and led the Wildcats in assists last season. He is expected to do much of the same this season for the Racers.
Collins chose Murray State thanks in part to his relationship with head coach Matt McMahon. A relationship that began when McMahon first recruited Collins out of high school.
"You know, being familiar with the program was very helpful and just the experience that I have had playing at a college level for four years already," Collins said. "It has kind of made the transition pretty seamless and easy. Coach McMahon was really involved with me in the recruiting process, so he and I had a really good relationship. Just seeing the success of the past guys who have been here and the culture, and winning. It was just something I couldn't turn down."