INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility Friday after "several individuals'' tested positive for COVID-19, then the retests came back negative.
"Earlier this morning, we were informed that four individuals within the organization tested positive for COVID-19,'' the team said in a late-morning statement.
"The four positive samples were retested and have been confirmed negative. After consultation with the NFL and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, the team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league's intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday's game against Cincinnati.''