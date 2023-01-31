METROPOLIS, Ill. - Joe Hosman has been coaching high school basketball in Illinois for over 40 years.
In that time, he's had an unmistakable impact on kids in the area. So when he asked for prayers for one of his own - his grandson who's battling cancer - the community showed up and showed out.
Seven-year-old Graham Hosman is just a first grader at Eldorado Elementary, but he’s currently in the midst of his second battle with bone cancer.
And what started on Saturday night as a tweet of support for the Hosman family, turned into a movement of love.
When Graham’s teacher at Eldorado heard the news this weekend that he was back in the hospital, she knew she had to take action.
“I guess there were four teachers, we all started texting each other Saturday afternoon," said Graham's teacher Jacquie Langley. "We said, ‘Let’s see what we can do. Surely we can get a few people.’ And it just blew up from there.”
Langley organized an initiative called, “Wear Blue for Graham” for the following Monday.
“As small as wearing blue sounded, it made us feel like they understood what we were going through, and they were there for us so we could be there for him,” Langley said.
That small idea originally planned for schools in Eldorado spread all across Illinois and into Kentucky.
Schools, hospitals, police forces and sports teams all took part to support Graham during his fight.
“It is amazing to me, amazing, the outpouring of support from different schools, hospitals," said Graham's grandfather Joe. "I have never seen so much support for a little boy.”
“The support for Graham, and seeing everybody in their blue, the kids holding up signs, it was incredible," said Graham's father Andrew.
Graham is currently in the hospital in St. Louis, and is set to begin radiation treatment later this week.
His family says it will be an uphill battle, but they’re grateful for the support and prayers.
And while they don’t know what’s next, they’re confident that Graham’s battle is happening for a reason.
“You want to look for the good in things, and the Bible says, ‘All things work together for good for those that love the Lord,’" said Andrew Hosman. "I wouldn’t wish this on anybody in a million years. But I do know that it’s caused a lot of people to get on their knees and to pray.”
If you'd like to help, Massac County High School is holding a quilt raffle during the Patriots' game against Harrisburg on Friday, Feb. 3. All proceeds benefit Graham's battle against Ewing Sarcoma.