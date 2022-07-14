PADUCAH, KY -- The field for this years 86th Irvin Cobb Championships will consist of 86 amateur and professional golfers, each vying to take home this years championship trophy.
That number is actually down from years past according to Paxton Park professional Danny Mullen.
"That trend has been indicative of tournaments around the country," Mullen said. "This tournament has been slow to see that, but we are now seeing a drop in players that we used to have."
However, just because this years field is smaller, it doesn't mean that the competition level is any easier.
Six former Cobb champions will compete this weekend, including last years professional champion Fred Meyer and amateur champion Drake Stepter.
"I think folks will see that this weekend when they see the scores and these guys come to play," Mullen said. "The question is how on is Mr. Stepter. Drake Stepter dominated this areas golf last year. He has gotten off to a good role this year and the question is, can he keep that going or is someone going to step up and give him a good battle because last year he won just about everything around here."
This years tournament will begin with a pro/am on Friday afternoon, then the first round beginning on Saturday morning.