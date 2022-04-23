MURRAY, Ky. - Golfers across the OVC will tee off in the first round of the OVC championship on Sunday.
But this year, that opening round will be a lot different from year's past.
Since 2014, the OVC Golf Championship has been held in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
However, this year marks the first time the tournament will be played in Missouri. Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau will play host to the event this year.
That could mean a lot of getting used to for teams like Murray State.
Head coach Daniel DeLuca said because of the course change, his team needs to come out sharp in their practice round. But he also acknowledged the change could be an advantage for some teams.
"It evens out the whole field from one through nine in the conference," DeLuca said. "It’s unfamiliarity with the golf course. That practice round on Saturday makes a lot more emphasis, because everybody’s getting one day to learn the golf course...That kind of plays into everybody else’s hands and could put a little more pressure on the top seeded teams on the year."