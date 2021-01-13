Murray State's Thursday night game at Southeast Missouri State has been postponed as the Redhawks continue to work through COVID-19 protocols. This is the second-straight game the Racers have had postponed. SIUE postponed last Saturday's game as they're also dealing with COVID protocols.
The Racers and Redhawks are scheduled to make up tomorrow's game on Monday, February 1st.
The women's game between Murray State and Southeast Missouri State will still be played tomorrow night. Since there is no longer a doubleheader, the game will now start at 6:00pm at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.