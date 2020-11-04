FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.
Coach Mike McCarthy says rookie Ben DiNucci is being benched in favor of either Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush.
Gilbert and Rush will compete for the job in practice this week.
Dalton is expected to be available again when the Cowboys return after their open week.
DiNucci started once after Dalton sustained a concussion.
Dalton replaced star Dak Prescott, who is out for the season with a broken ankle.