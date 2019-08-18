PADUCAH, KY -- Since arriving on campus at Southern Illinois in 2015, Cody Crider has seen his fair share of highs and lows.
The Graves County alum suffered a torn ACL, the third time he had torn the same ACL, during the third game of the last season. A disappointing early end to a year that linebacker was expected to lead the Saluki defense.
Upon his return to action, Crider attempted to make the move to the offensive side of the ball to play runningback, a position he played originally in high school. But now, Crider is back on the defensive side of the field, ready for his final year in a Saluki uniform.
"I feel like I am the same linebacker I started last year as," Crider said. "I lost a little bit of weight and I can move around a little better. As far as losing a step, I don't think so. I still have to get a little confidence back and trust in my knee. But that comes with a little more time. I don't really think about it that much."
Fourth year head coach Nick Hill not only expects Crider to help his defense this season, but expects him to be one of the teams unquestioned leaders.
"To see what he did in the spring and overcome this, a third ACL, then he is back out there his confidence is at an all time high," said Hill. "I think that, he just looks like the old Cody Crider out there."
The Salukis will open the season on August 29th when they travel Southeast Missouri.