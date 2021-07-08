PADUCAH, KY -- While the Southern Illinois Salukis were making their run throughout the 2021 FCS Playoffs, Cody Crider was watching closely.
If not for a 4th knee injury he suffered last fall, the Graves County alum wouldv'e been on the field with the Salukis as they made their way to the semifinals.
"I stayed in touch with all of the guys and all of the coaches," Crider said. "I felt just as much a part of that season as I would have playing. I know I had a big impact on that spring season. All of those guys are like brothers to me, they are family."
Crider spent the better part of five years playing linebacker for the Salukis, finishing 32nd on the schools all-time tackles list. However, unlike the first three knee injuries, by the time the forth happened, Crider's priorities were in a different place.
"Then this past time, I had a daughter on the way," he said. "I was finishing up my masters. It was just time and I knew that. I prayed a lot about it and I just knew it was time to hang it up."
Crider now owns his own roofing business, Primal Roofing, based in western Kentucky. He now uses what he learned on the football field, as life lessons on the job.
"When you are putting on a roof, you get an inch off the line when you are setting the role, it messes up the whole roof," said Crider. "So paying attention, being precise, discipline, staying organized, management. All those things that come and play a factor in what I do now. Football has really taught me all of that."
As for a future around the game of football, Crider hasn't ruled out the possibility of coaching high school in the future.
