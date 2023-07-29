MARION, Ky. -- As the high school football season draws near, The Crittenden County Rockets are bracing for a big change.
Crittenden County surprised a lot of people last year by advancing to the quarterfinals of the 1A playoffs.
But this season will be a new challenge altogether, as they prepare to make a jump from 1A to 2A. The Rockets are coming off an 8-5 season last year.
However, that schedule obviously gets a lot tougher with teams like Mayfield and Owensboro Catholic on deck this year.
Third-year coach Gage Courtney said his team is embracing that challenge in their offseason preparation.
"I've been really excited about our guys; just the way we've come out competing and getting better and the work ethic we've shown," Courtney said. "I've been really pleased with everything we're doing. Obviously, we're nowhere near where we need to be. We're going to continue getting better everyday. The guys have accepted that challenge, and are excited about it. They know we have a tough road ahead of us this year, especially with stepping up to 2A. The guys understand that, and I think have been trying to step up to that challenge in practice."
The Rockets open their season on Aug. 18 against Webster County.