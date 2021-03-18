PADUCAH, KY -- The Crittenden County Lady Rockets basketball team has withdrawn from postseason play following Covid-19 related issues.
The Lady Rockets were scheduled to face Livingston Central in this week's 5th district semifinals. However, that game was postponed earlier in the week after covid-19 issues first began within the program.
Crittenden County will finish the season 16-4 with a trip to the All "A" State semifinals in February.
With the decision to withdraw from the postseason, Livingston Central will advance to the 5th district championship game that will take place on Saturday.