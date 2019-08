Watch again

The Lake Erie Crushers scored four times in the first two innings en route to a 7-3 win over the Southern Illinois Miners on Tuesday night, hurting the Miners' playoff hopes in the process.

The Miners are now two games out of the final Frontier League playoff spot with five games to play. The silver lining for Southern Illinois is all five of those games will be played at home.

The Miners and Crushers will return to action on Wednesday night at 6:35pm.