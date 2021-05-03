CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team.
Pederson was in the starting lineup for Chicago's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off and playing left field.
He had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis.
Catcher Willson Contreras joined Pederson in the lineup for his first start since he left Friday night's 8-6 loss at Cincinnati with tightness in his right thigh.
But Ian Happ was out a day after he was involved in a scary collision with Nico Hoerner in short center field.