MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have finalized an $800,000, one-year contract with reliever Ryan Tepera, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and designated right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.

The 33-year-old Tepera also played for Chicago last season, going 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 games.

Tepera spent his first five years with Toronto.

He is 12-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 10 saves in 237 career appearances.

The team also announced right-hander Robert Stock cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Iowa.