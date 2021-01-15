CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration with three of their biggest stars by agreeing to one-year deals with Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras.

Bryant is set to earn $19.5 million.

Baez is due $11,650,000 and Contreras $6,650,000.

The Cubs also agreed to an $8,630,000 deal for next season with recently acquired pitcher Zach Davies.

Outfielder Ian Happ was also eligible for arbitration.

The Cubs made a move for the future by agreeing to terms on a contract with promising international prospect Cristian Hernandez.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the agreement.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.

