CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs avoided arbitration with three of their biggest stars by agreeing to one-year deals with Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Willson Contreras.
Bryant is set to earn $19.5 million.
Baez is due $11,650,000 and Contreras $6,650,000.
The Cubs also agreed to an $8,630,000 deal for next season with recently acquired pitcher Zach Davies.
Outfielder Ian Happ was also eligible for arbitration.
The Cubs made a move for the future by agreeing to terms on a contract with promising international prospect Cristian Hernandez.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed the agreement.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced.