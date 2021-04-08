PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs' struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh.
Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago as the Cubs pounded out a season-high 11 hits against Tyler Anderson (0-2) and four Pittsburgh relievers.
Baez, Rizzo, Bryant and Jake Marisnick had two hits each as Chicago raised its major-league worst team batting average from .143 to .157.
Adam Frazier and Gregory Polanco had two hits each for the Pirates but couldn't stop Pittsburgh from dropping its sixth straight.