CHICAGO (AP) - Jed Hoyer plans to chat with Kris Bryant about his future during spring training.
Also on deck for the Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations are similar discussions with Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo.
All three sluggers have contracts set to expire after the upcoming season.
Hoyer says he would "love to have that continuity" and retain all three, though he acknowledged the odds are slim.
Their futures are big questions hanging over the Cubs with the team set to open spring training in Arizona.
Pitchers and catchers begin workouts on Wednesday, with position players starting next week.