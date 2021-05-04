CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb.
The Cubs also placed second baseman Nico Hoerner and reliever Dan Winkler on the injured list with a strained left forearm and right triceps tendinitis, respectively.
And they recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson and selected infielder Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa.
Arrieta lasted a season-low 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Cincinnati on Friday.
Manager David Ross said the Cubs decided to skip Arrieta's turn in the rotation after he threw a bullpen session on Monday.
Adbert Alzolay will start in his place against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.