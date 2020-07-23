CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed left-hander Jose Quintana on the 10-day injured list because of nerve damage to his pitching thumb he suffered before the start of summer camp.
The 31-year-old Quintana wasn't expected to be ready for opening day after cutting himself washing dishes at his home in Miami last month.
He underwent surgery July 2 and resumed throwing on flat ground after his stitches were removed last week.
The Cubs also placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 45-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and announced that outfielder Mark Zagunis opted out for the season.