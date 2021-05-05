CHICAGO (AP) - Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has opted for free agency after spending most of the season at Chicago's alternate site.
The 35-year-old Strop was a key member of the Cubs' bullpen from 2013 to 2019 before signing with Cincinnati prior to the 2020 season.
He was released by the Reds in August and agreed to minor league deal with the Cubs a few days later, though he did not pitch in the majors again last season.
He returned to the Cubs on a minor league deal in February and made two appearances before being returned to the team's alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, on April 17.