CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs selected hometown shortstop Ed Howard in the first round of the Major League Baseball amateur draft.
The 18-year-old Howard was a prep star at Mount Carmel High School on Chicago's South Side.
He also started for the 2014 Jackie Robinson West Little League team that advanced to the finals of the Little League World Series.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Howard went No. 16 overall, becoming the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.
Howard has committed to the University of Oklahoma.