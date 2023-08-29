PADUCAH, KY -- Cullan Brown's legacy will be remembered for what he accomplished on the golf course, and what he accomplished off of it as well.
On Tuesday afternoon, that legacy on the golf course was cemented with the announcement that Brown will be one of four inductee's into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
"Brown is being posthumously inducted for his playing achievements and contributions to not only the game, but the golf and state communities," the release said.
The Eddyville native passed away in August of 2020 after a year long battle with osteosarcoma.
"It is an awesome honor for Cullan and his legacy," his mom Emily Brown said. "If I think about how Cullan would have reacted, he would have been very humbled but probably believe he was underserving of such an honor. But I think he would be very proud of how his legacy has continued to be acknowledged and how it has continued to touch lives. Hopefully it will continue that through this induction."
Throughout his playing career, Brown found success on the course wherever he teed it up. That includes the 2016 KHSAA State Championship, several region championships, a Rolex Junior All-American title, and representing Team USA at the Evian Junior Cup Championship in Evian, France.
Brown then enrolled at the University of Kentucky where he competed successfully for the Wildcats. In 2019, he made the cut at the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship in Lexington, KY.
"To know that his name is now associated with the others that are in the Hall of Fame, it is a very fitting honor," Emily Brown said.
Phil Armbruster, Jeff McGill, and Susan Stewart are the other two inductees in this years class. The ceremony itself will take place on a date yet to be announced.