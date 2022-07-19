PADUCAH, KY -- On Tuesday afternoon, 72 golfers competed in the final round of Cullan Brown Invitational at Calvert City Country Club.
It was only fitting that Cathryn Brown, Cullan's sister, would go on to claim the championship in the high school girls division. Cathryn shot a 68 during Tuesday's final round. It was her first win in three tries in the tournament, after back-to-back second place finishes.
Scottsville, KY native Rafe Blankenship took home the championship in the high school boys division.
In the men's college division, Murray State's Jay Nimmo would run away with the win, his second in the event. Nimmo shot the lowest round of the day with a 67 to win by nine shots.
Nina McMurtrey would win the women's college division.
All proceeds from the tournament go directly to the Cullan Brown Foundation.
For complete results, click here.