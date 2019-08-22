Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POPE...HARDIN...MASSAC... MCCRACKEN...BALLARD...FULTON...LIVINGSTON...NORTHWESTERN CRITTENDEN...HICKMAN...CARLISLE...NORTHWESTERN GRAVES...MISSISSIPPI AND EASTERN NEW MADRID COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM CDT... AT 1214 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 10 MILES NORTHWEST OF ROSICLARE TO NEAR CAIRO TO FARRENBURG TO NEAR PORTAGEVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS OF 30 TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PADUCAH, METROPOLIS, PORTAGEVILLE, EAST PRAIRIE, NEW MADRID, CAIRO, HICKMAN, CLINTON, LILBOURN, LA CENTER, BARDWELL, WICKLIFFE, BIG OAK TREE STATE PARK, HUNTER-DAWSON STATE HISTORIC SITE, LONE OAK, TOWOSAHGY STATE HISTORIC SITE, REIDLAND, ROSICLARE, BROOKPORT AND SALEM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&