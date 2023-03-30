PADUCAH, KY -- Murray Tigers football coach Darren Bowling stepped down as head coach on Friday afternoon, and accepted the same job with Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson, TN.
Bowling spent the last two seasons coaching the Tigers, leading the team to a 14-9 record.
In both seasons, Murray advanced to the second round of the state tournament. The highlight of his run, a 25-21 win over Mayfield in 2021.
Murray Athletics Director Ann Greenfield said a search for Bowling's replacement is already underway.