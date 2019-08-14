CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season.
Ragan said Wednesday in a statement from Front Row Motorsports that he will race on a part-time basis in 2020 in NASCAR and other series. The 33-year-old Ragan cited his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters in walking away from the 38-race, full-time job as a NASCAR driver.
Said Ragan: "My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be."
Ragan made his Cup debut in 2007. He has 457 career Cup starts, with two victories. The Georgia-born Ragan was NASCAR's rookie of the year in 2007.
Front Row did not announce who will replace Ragan in the No. 38 Ford.
