LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dre Davis scored 21 points, David Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals, and Louisville beat Western Kentucky 75-54 for the Cardinals fourth win in seven days.
Carlik Jones added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jae'Lyn Withers had eight points and nine rebounds for Louisville.
The Cardinals have a 42-39 edge in the series which dates to 1926, winning the last nine matchups.
Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth scored 19 points for Western Kentucky.