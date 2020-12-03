COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - So far, so good for No. 3 Ohio State as it prepares to play Saturday at Michigan State.
The Buckeyes voluntarily canceled last week's game at Illinois because of a spike in positive COVID-19 tests at the Columbus facility.
Coach Ryan Day was among the positive tests and will have to sit out when the team travels to East Lansing.
Day says Ohio State is a little shorthanded but has been able to practice all week.
The Buckeyes must play this week and next to be eligible for a Big Ten title.