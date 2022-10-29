CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36. Day's fifth TD throw for 5 yards to Desmond Hutson ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones.
The teams combined for 1,001 yards of total offense, 815 passing. Day was 27-of-32 passing for 330 yards and Baker threw for 485 yards, completing 34 of 48 passes including three touchdowns.