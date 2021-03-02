CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Michael McDowell has yet to fall back in the field since his surprise Daytona 500 victory.

He's opened the year with a career-best three consecutive top-10 finishes and rides into Las Vegas on the hottest streak of his life.

But McDowell is still adjusting to how well Front Row Motorsports has run so far this season.

He isn't sure if the No. 34 Ford will be competitive in Las Vegas because this run of success is so new to the small organization.